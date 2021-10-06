Ann M. Nartowicz RUTLAND — Ann Marie Nartowicz, 51, died Sept. 30, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born July 25, 1970, in Rutland, the daughter of Stanley and Joan (Johnson) Nartowicz. Ms. Nartowicz graduated in 1988 from Rutland High School. Survivors include her father, a brother, Michael Nartowicz, and her companion, David Shappy, all of Rutland, and a nephew. She was predeceased by her mother in 2004. The graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, in Calvary Cemetery in Rutland. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.