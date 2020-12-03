Ann M. (Regimbald) Jaggers WEST RUTLAND — Ann Marie (Regimbald) Jaggers, 74, died Nov. 30, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born March 5, 1946, to Nellie (Howard) and Willard Regimbald Sr. Mrs. Jaggers enjoyed gold panning, fishing and crossword puzzles. Survivors include three children, Sandra Miner of West Rutland, Cyndi L. Van Don of Paragould, Arkansas, and James Jaggers Jr. of New Orleans, Louisiana; four siblings, David Regimbald of Granville, New York, Ruth Macheski of Rutland, Marlene Patch of Wallingford, and Mildred Ricketts of Benson; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, James R. Jaggers Sr., in 1987; six siblings, Elizabeth Sherman, Richard, John, Frederick “June,” Harry “Butch” and Willard Jr. “Bill” Regimbald; and a great-great-grandson. There are no public services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made at https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2704937269723017&id=100006203110967. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
