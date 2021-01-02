Ann M. Walker RUTLAND — Ann M. Walker, 72, died Dec. 31, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Rutland, Sept. 24, 1948, the daughter of John D. and Mary (Macari) Pisanelli. She graduated from Rutland High School and from Becker Junior College in Worcester, Massachusetts, with an associate degree. Mrs. Walker was a medical secretary for both Drs. Victor Pisanelli Sr. and Jr. She was a member of Christ the King Church, VFW Woman’s Auxiliary and Rutland Elks Lodge. Survivors include her husband, Richard D. Walker of Rutland; three children, Jason Walker of Clarendon, Jessica Walker and Amy Crowley, both of Rutland; a brother, John Pisanelli of Rutland Town; and four grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sisters, Jean Spafford and Joan Brochu. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Christ the King Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King School. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
