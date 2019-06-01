Ann Marie Papineau RUTLAND — Calling hours for Ann Marie Papineau, 60, who died Monday, March 11, 2019, will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to United Cerebral Palsy (UCP), 1825 K Street NW, Suite 600, Washington, DC 20006.
