Ann Marie Papineau RUTLAND - Ann Marie Papineau, 60 of Rutland died unexpectedly Monday evening March 11, 2019 at her residence. She was born on August 20, 1958 in Plainfield, NJ the daughter of Dennis and Helen (Rush) Sverduck. Mrs. Papineau graduated from the Otter Valley Union High School and the Castleton College. She married James M. Papineau on August 23, 1980. Mrs Papineau was employed for many years as a Nurse in the Rutland area; working at Rutland Health and Rehabilitation Center since 2008. She also was a massage therapist in the Rutland area for many years She enjoyed reading, cooking, traveling and shopping. Survivors include her husband of Rutland, her father Dennis Sverduck and a step brother Scott Porter both of Florida. She was predeceased by a daughter Courtney Papineau on September 2, 2014 also by her mother. Memorial Services are pending for springtime with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to United Cerebral Palsy (UCP), 1825 K Street NW, Suite 600 Washington DC, 20006.
