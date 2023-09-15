Ann Marie Valentin RUTLAND — Ann Marie Valentin, 32, of Rutland, VT. Passed away unexpectedly on September 11th, 2023. Annie was born in CT on November 6th, 1990, to Pamela and Jose Valentin. Annie graduated from RHS and continued on to college at CCV where she studied for an associate degree in early education-she had one semester left before graduating. Annie waitressed off and on throughout her life, but she found her calling when it came to caring for people. Annie enjoyed working with the elderly, but her true calling was caring for and teaching young children. Annie worked alongside her cherished sister, Jackie, at Neverland Childcare until she started pursuing a higher education and school demanded more of her time. Annie was a shining star, her presence demanded attention, and she would light up the room upon entering it. Annie was extremely loyal and would always defend the ones she loved. Annie was predeceased by her Grandfather Jose Sr, beloved Father Jose, and Nephew Lucas, she was loved immensely by her deceased sister Jackie. She is survived by her loving mother Pam, her brothers Joey and Johnny, her former partner Spencer, her treasured daughter Alayna, her beautiful niece Shya, miracle nephew Liam, and countless other family members. Calling Hours will be held from noon to 1PM on Monday, September 18, at the Aldous Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at the funeral home and burial in East Clarendon Cemetery. A reception will be held at the Rutland American Legion Post 31 at 3pm. Donations can be made through GoFundMe.
