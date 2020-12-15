Ann O. Wilkins RUTLAND — Ann O. Wilkins, 94, died Dec. 12, 2020, at Rutland Health Care Center. She was born in Hanover, New Hampshire, Sept. 16, 1926, the daughter of Roy E. and Anna (O’Connor) Littlefield. She was a member of Christ the King Church, Catholic Daughters of America, Associate of the Sisters of St. Joseph, Associate of Daughters of the Charity of Sacred Heart of Jesus and Rutland American Legion Auxiliary. Ann was a former member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Surviving are a son, John Wilkins of Rutland; three daughters, Judith (Rod) Pulsifer of Brandon, Mary L. Wilkins of Rutland and Cheryl Wilkins of Mendon; two grandchildren, Danielle (Troy) Ebbighausen and Jarrod (Liz) Pulsifer, one great-grandson, Jackson, all of Rutland; one goddaughter and niece, Laurie Littlefield of Coral Springs, Florida. She was predeceased by her husband, Harry Wilkins, in 1989; and a brother, John Littlefield. Memorial donations may be made to Rutland Health Care Center Memory Care Unit, to support others living with dementia. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Christ the King Church at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
