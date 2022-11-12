Ann Frances Stewart RUTLAND — Jesus came to take Ann home on Monday November 7, 2022. Ann and her twin, Patty, were born in Frankfurt, Germany on December 18, 1953 to George and Kay (Lassor) Stewart. Ann was number six in a family that would go on to have twelve children.. Ann was a joy to everyone who met her, and a blessing to her family. She was kind, loving and fun and had a quick comeback. She never had a bad word about anyone. She loved the Lord and went to mass every day that she could. It didn’t take much to make Ann happy, she was eternally optimistic and always had a smile on her face. Ann grew up in Rutland, Vt. She attended Havenwood School and graduated from Rutland High School. Ann attended Silver Towers camp as a camper. She also worked at Silver Towers for several summers. Ann always looked forward to going to camp. When she returned home she was full of new stories and songs that she taught to her younger siblings Ann worked at Rutland Industries for many years. Ann was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. ARC Rutland Area, Special Olympics, and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 31. Ann Enjoyed playing piano, bingo, cards and dice games, bowling and bocce. Her biggest joy was spending time with her family and friends. Ann was predeceased by her parents, sister Barbara in 2016, and brother Charles in 2019. She is survived by her twin sister Patricia Minard (Gary) of Oracle, AZ, Sisters Mary Trombley (Albert) and Katherine Stewart of Clarendon, VT, Ruth Manning (Pete) of West Rutland, VT, Irene Gradziel (Bob) of Poultney, VT. She is also survived by her brothers Richard Stewart of Pinellas Park, Fl., George Stewart (Cheri) of Dedeo, Guam, Lawrence Stewart (Heather) of Hopkins, SC, John Stewart (Sandi) of Ft Myers, FL., a sister-in-law Dian Stewart of Hopkins, SC. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and friend of the family Susan Stacy of Northfield, MA. Friends may call on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 4 to 7 PM at Clifford Funeral Home. A Mass will be will be celebrated at 11 AM on Thursday, Nov. 17, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Graveside services will follow at St Joseph’s Cemetery in Rutland, VT. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to ARC Rutland Area or VT Special Olympics or a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.