Ann (Waite) Bielawaski MIDDLEBRURY — Ann Waite Bielawaski, 86, died Feb. 28, 2020, at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. She was born June 4, 1933, in Middlebury, the daughter of Bertha (Kelly) and Willis Hathorne Waite. She graduated from Middlebury High School, qualified for an R.N. at Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Hanover, New Hampshire, and earned a B.S. in Professional Administration at Saint Joseph’s College in North Windham, Maine. She also took multiple courses leading to licensure for Nursing Home Administration. Mrs. Bielawaski was employed at Porter Hospital in Middlebury, Kauikeolani Children’s Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii, Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital in Hanover, New Hampshire, and Porter Medical Center in Middlebury. She was employed by JACHO (Joint Commission on Accreditation of Health) as surveyor, for the last 10 years of her career. She was president of Vermont State Nurses Association, Vermont Health Care Association and Vermont College of Nursing Home Administrators. She was presented with the Distinguished Administrator's Award from Vermont College as the first Vermont-licensed long-term care administrator to achieve the college professional certification. She received gubernatorial recognition for community service at the Lund Center where she was also awarded “Heart of the Community.” She was a member of Vermont Veterans Home Board of Directors, New England Gerontological Society, Ladies of the Lake Red Hat Society, Vermont Association of Mayflower Descendants and Charlotte Congregational Church. Survivors include her sister, Mary Long of The Villages in Florida; five nieces and nephews; nine great-nieces and -nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Bielawaski, Aug. 9, 1981, married Oct. 11, 1963, in Middlebury; her sister, Jean Waite; and a nephew. There will be no calling hours or service. Inurnment will be in Grand View Cemetery in Charlotte, at the convenience of her family. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Charlotte Congregational Church, P.O. Box 12, Charlotte, VT 05445; or Shriners Hospitals for Children, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fl 33607. Arrangements are by Sanderson Ducharme Funeral Home.
