Ann Wilkins rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Ann Wilkins, 94, who died Dec. 12, 2020, was held Friday at Christ the King Church. Officiating was Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor. Concelebrant was the Rev. Richard Tinney. William Gower Johnson was the organist. Olivia Boughton was the vocalist. Burial followed in St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
