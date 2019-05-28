Anna A. Wallace SHREWSBURY — Anna A. Wallace, 50, died May 26, 2019, at University of Vermont Medical Center. She was born Sept. 22, 1968, in Rutland, the daughter of Frank A. and Charlotte (Brown) Wallace. Ms. Wallace was an art teacher at Shrewsbury Mountain School. Survivors include her husband, William L. Fry, two daughters Sarah and Emily Fry, and her mother, all of Shrewsbury; nine siblings Mary Graves, Beatrice Johnson, Joyce Fallon, Michelle Dikeman, Bonnie, Frank, Mike, Wayne and Harry Wallace. She was predeceased by her father and a brother, Gordon Wallace. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
