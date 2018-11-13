Anna C. (Williams) Giddings SPRINGFIELD - Anna C. (Williams) Giddings, 90, died Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at her home. She was born Aug. 16, 1928, in Poultney, the daughter of John and Regis (Keith) Williams. She graduated from Springfield High School. On Sept. 13, 1947, she married Lawrence H. “Stub” Giddings in Springfield. Mrs. Giddings worked as a seamstress in her home for many years. She was employed by Springfield Hospital, Green Stamp Store, Young’s Furniture, Fellows Gear Shaper and Jones & Lamson. After she retired, she worked with her husband doing flower landscaping. Survivors include three children Joyce LaVoie, with whom she lived, of Weathersfield, Vickie Lucius, of Springfield, Barry “Tink” Giddings, of Titusville, Florida; a brother, Roger Williams, of Springfield; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband May 6, 2005; her son, Larry Giddings; and six siblings John Williams Jr., Bill Williams, Paulene Wilson, Arlene Ross, Lorraine McCormack, Gertrude Snide Tallman. Per her wishes, there are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice, P.O. Box 881, Brattleboro, VT 05302. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
