Anna Carruth SHREWSBURY — Anna Carruth, 81 of Rutland and former long-time resident of Shrewsbury, died Monday September 11, 2023, at the Rutland Health and Rehabilitation Center. A graveside service is planned for 11 AM on Friday September 22 in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven. A complete obituary will follow in a later edition.
