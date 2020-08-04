Anna Eileen Coburn CASTLETON — The memorial service for Anna Eileen Coburn, 91, who died April 18, 2020, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at St. John Church in Castleton. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery. Burial will also be for her grandson, Dean David Seguin II, who died Nov. 16, 2016, and her son-in-law, Dean David Seguin, who died Nov. 26, 2018. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Church Altar Society (towards Mary’s Garden), 45 North Road, Castleton, VT 05735; or Castleton Legion Auxiliary, 378 Route 4A West, Castleton, VT 05735.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.