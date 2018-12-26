Anna (Johnson) Zdeb WINDSOR LOCKS, CT. - Anna (Johnson) Zdeb, 86, of Windsor Locks, Connecticut, loving wife of the late Edmund Zdeb, passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2018. Anna was born March 27, 1932, in West Rutland, Vermont, the daughter of the late Arthur W. and Dorothy (Anderson) Johnson. Anna was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary of West Rutland, unit 87. Anna was an active member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Suffield, Connecticut. She is survived by three children: Stephen Zdeb and his wife, Bok Sun, of McAlester, Oklahoma; Doreen Riggott of East Windsor, Connecticut; and William Zdeb and his wife, Cynthia, of Cromwell, Connecticut. She is also survived by her six beloved grandchildren. Anna was predeceased by her three brothers: William, Edward, and Lawrence Johnson; and a grandson. A funeral service for Anna will be celebrated on Saturday January 5, 2019 at the Good Shepard Lutheran Church, in Suffield, Connecticut. Burial will be held in Vermont at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in memory of Anna may be made out to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org). Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Windsor Locks Funeral Home. For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com
