Anna L. Jones TOPSHAM, Maine — Anna L. Jones, 94, passed away Feb. 10, 2021, in Topsham, Maine. She was born in 1926 at home on a dairy farm in West Rupert, Vermont, the fourth child of John and Allie Lourie’s seven children. She graduated from Washington Academy in Salem, New York, and was active in her local 4-H where she learned to be a proficient seamstress and earned several awards for her skill. She continued her education at Bob Jones University in South Carolina, where she graduated with a degree in education. She taught for two years in Pittsfield, Vermont. Anna married Donald N. Jones in Rupert, Vermont, in 1950. They began their married life in Troy, New York, where Don was the pastor of the Second Baptist Church. As a pastor’s wife and later, a chaplain’s wife, they became a team. She was very involved in the life of the church, teaching Sunday school, and participating in youth group activities, Bible studies, women’s groups and choir. In 1956, Don joined the U.S. Air Force as a chaplain, and so began their life of being on the move. It was exciting at times, but also hard to be away from the support of family. Anna had a strong faith in God which she and Don also imparted to their daughters and the airman and military families they served. They lived in Texas, Alaska, Missouri, New York, Taiwan, Virginia, West Berlin, Germany, and eventually, Maine. Livermore Falls was a 14-year “stop” on their journey. The years at First Baptist became cherished memories and lasting friendships were made. In 1988, they retired to the family homestead in West Pawlet, Vermont, where she enjoyed redecorating the old farmhouse, working in the gardens, walking the back roads with Don, and entertaining family and friends. Anna was a member of the East Poultney Baptist Church, active in the Home Dem, the Granville Area Chorus, the Poultney Area St. David’s Society, the Pawlet Historical Society, and volunteering at the Mettawee Community School, where she spent time reading with the kids. They moved back to Maine and settled at the Highlands in Topsham in 2009. She was a member of the United Baptist Church and the Highlands Chorale. Anna took lessons in watercolor painting and continued her gardening, planting flowers around their home and in the big, raised bed across the street. Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Allie May Peck and John T. Lourie; her beloved husband of 66 years, Donald N. Jones; her brother, Donald W. Lourie, and sister, Elsie Lourie Buck. She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Linda and Robert Carrell, Vassalboro, Maine, and Margie and Rick Jackson, Newton, North Carolina; grandsons, Joshua Jackson, and Jonathan and his wife, Jessica Jackson; and two great-granddaughters, Mabrey Hope and Holyn Jane; also, her sister, Frances Campbell, Niagara Falls, New York; and brothers, Arthur Lourie, Rupert, Vermont, Robert and Evan Lourie, Cambridge, New York. Anna loved the Lord was a blessing to her family and friends. She will be deeply missed. Interment will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. June 10 in Mountain View Cemetery, Route 153, West Pawlet, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Anna Jones’ memory to United Baptist Church of Topsham, 1 Elm St., Topsham, ME 04086; or to Pawlet Historical Society, P.O. Box 113, Pawlet, VT 05761; or to Rupert Historical Society, P.O. Box 84, Rupert, VT 05768. Arrangements made by Finley Funeral Home, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls, Maine. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.
