Anna Mary Carruth RUTLAND — The graveside service for Anna Mary Carruth who died Monday, Sep 11, 2023 at the Rutland Health and Rehabilitation Center will be held 11:00am on Friday, September 24th at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 67 Washington St, Fair Haven Vt. A complete obituary is posted on www.aldousfuneralhome.com
