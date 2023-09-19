Anna Mary Carruth RUTLAND — The graveside service for Anna Mary Carruth who died Monday, Sep 11, 2023, will be held 11:00am on Friday, September 22th at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 67 Washington St, Fair Haven Vt.
