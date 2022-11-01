Anna Rae Merrill Smith CASTLETON — The funeral service for Anna Rae Merrill Smith, 85, of Castleton who died Wednesday morning Oct 26, 2022 at her home with her daughter by her side following a long illness was held 2pm Sunday Oct 30, 2022 at the Durfee Funeral Home. The Rev Robert Noble, Pastor of the Castleton Federated Church officiated. Burial followed at the Mettawee Valley Cemetery, Pawlet, VT. Bearers were grandsons Eric Darling, Ryle Darling, Jonathon Kimball, Tom Gilligan, Keith McClure, and Jason McClure. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
