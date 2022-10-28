Anna Rae Merrill Smith CASTLETON — Anna Rae Merrill Smith, 85, of Castleton died Wednesday morning October 26, 2022 at her home with her daughter by her side following a long illness. She was born on May 9, 1937 in Wells, the daughter of Ray and Dorothy (Eastman) Merrill. Anna worked for Roberts Jewelers in Granville, N.Y. in the 1950s. She and her first husband owned and operated a dairy farm for many years. Anna worked for the remainder of her career in the restaurant business. She was cook, baker and sometime manager of The Whispering Pines in Poultney, chef at the Sunset Restaurant of Rutland, and waitress at The Birdseye Dinner and the Main Street Pasta and Grill of Castleton until her retirement. Anna was a longtime Girls Scout leader and active in the Raceville Methodist Church in her younger years. Anna loved animals and had many cats and dogs, both her own and her daughter's. She was an avid reader and a crafter who loved to make things for others. Survivors include a daughter Beth Higgins of Castleton, three chosen sons Ron (Rose) McClure of Danby, Bobby Allen of Hubbardton and Malcolm (Saundra) McIntyre of Poultney, eight beloved grandchildren, and two beloved great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son-in-law William H. Higgins on May 24, 2020 and her companion of many years Robert P. McMorrow on October 15, 2004. Friends may call on Sunday October 30, 2022 from 12noon until 2pm at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St, Fair Haven. A Funeral Service will be held at 2pm at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Mettawee Valley Cemetery, in Pawlet, VT. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.