Anna S. Kinsman rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Anna S. Kinsman, 96, who died March 23, 2019, was held Saturday, March 30, at Christ the King Church in Rutland. Officiating was the Rev. Matthew Rensch, parochial vicar. Organist was William Gower-Johnson. Vocalist was Glenn Gregory. Bearers were Carlo Romeo, Robin Spoon, Devin and Caleb Kinsman, David and Brett Regimbald. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
