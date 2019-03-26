Anna S. Kinsman RUTLAND — Anna St. Peter Kinsman, 96, a longtime Rutland resident, passed away on March 23, 2019, at Mountain View Center. She was born in Proctor Dec. 22, 1922, the daughter of Oliver and Mary (Piette) St. Peter. She was the loving wife of George R. Kinsman who passed away on March 27, 1994. Anna attended Christ the King School and was a graduate of Rutland High School class of 1940. She enjoyed her flower gardens and making fancy cookies. She also enjoyed spending endless hours playing games with her family. She was an avid Red Sox fan. Surviving are two daughters Donna M. Romeo and husband Joseph, of Rutland Town, and Rita Kinsman and husband John Pease, of West Rutland; three sons David O. Kinsman and wife Coni, of Rutland, Brian L. Kinsman and wife Sandy, of Essex Junction, and Douglas P. Kinsman and wife Monique, of Blackstone, MA. She also leaves a wonderful daughter-in-law, Sandra Bellerose, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, George Kinsman, in 1994; and by a son, Russell Kinsman, on Sept. 19, 1979; and by her two brothers Robert V. St. Peter and William J. St. Peter, and a sister, Elsie J. Allegretti. Visiting hours will be held Friday, March 29, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to Special Olympics, C/O Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.