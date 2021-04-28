Anna Thayer CASTLETON — Anna Thayer of Eastford, Connecticut, formerly of Castleton, Vermont, peacefully passed April 23, 2021, at The Davis Place in Killingly, Connecticut, with her loving family by her side, after a battle with dementia. She was born May 16, 1932, in Hubbardton, Vermont. Anna was the daughter of Frank and Pauline Farkas. Anna met the love of her life, Chester “Ted” Thayer, on the school playground. They married Sept. 8, 1951, in Bridport, Vermont. Together, they celebrated 59 amazing years until Ted’s passing in 2011. In her younger years, Anna worked at The Trak Inn, Bomoseen, Vermont, doing laundry. Throughout her life, Anna lived in Hubbardton, Poultney, Fair Haven and Castleton, all in Vermont, and Eastford, Connecticut. Anna always had a smile on her face and loved everybody. Anyone who knew Anna well, knew of her love for dolls. She would make an old doll new again from her finds at thrift stores and yard sales by knitting clothes for them and donating them to nonprofits. She loved to knit, play cards, play bingo and enjoyed volunteering in the bingo kitchen at Castleton American Legion where she was a member of Unit 50 Auxiliary. Her greatest joy in life was her family. Anna is survived by her five daughters, Bonita King (Steve) of North Carolina, Donna Spink (Peter), Anna Bryant and Mary Freeland, all of Connecticut, Paula White (Herbert) of Massachusetts; two sons, Frank Thayer (Beth) of Connecticut and John Thayer (Lisa) of Vermont; her sisters, Betty Benson (Gus) of New York and Edna Lawrence of Connecticut; a brother, Robert Farkas (Lola) of Vermont; 24 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by an infant brother, Frank; a son, Chester Thayer III; a daughter-in-law, April Bourn Thayer; a grandson, Christopher Michael Thayer; sons-in-law, George Freeland and Terry Bryant. Viewing hour Wednesday (today) April 28, 11:30-12:30 at Smith and Walker Funeral Home, 148 Grove St., Putnam, Connecticut. Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. in Grove Cemetery, Eastford, Connecticut. Memorial contributions can be made to Tatum’s Totes, 175 West Ridge Terrace, Rutland, VT 07501. Share a memory at smithandwalkerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.