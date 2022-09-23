Anne D. Alfonso RUTLAND — The funeral service for Anne D. Alfonso, 93, of Rutland who died June 18, 2022 will be held 11AM Saturday Oct 1, 2022 at the St. Peter Church. Burial will be in the Cheney Hill Cemetery.
