Anne D. Alfonso RUTALND - Anne D. Alfonso passed peacefully at her home on June 18, 2022 with her children by her side. She was 93 years old. Anne, a first-generation American, was born on July 20, 1928 in Rutland, VT to parents Nicholas and Margaret (Fusco) Denardo. After graduation from Rutland High School, Anne went to work for the New England Telephone Company as a switchboard operator. Anne married Joseph Alfonso on May 3, 1954 and together they ran the family poultry farm. After selling the business, Anne and Joe continued to raise their six children at the residence they shared for 64 years until Joe passed away in December, 2018. Anne worked at Beverly Manor Nursing Home, now Mountain View Genesis and for many years as a switchboard operator at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, retiring in 1993. Anne enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting. She was an accomplished seamstress, making many outfits for herself and her children. When Anne retired, she taught herself to quilt. She loved to make table runners, baby and lap blankets for family and friends. Anne was especially fond of visiting her children and traveling throughout the U.S. with her husband Joe and daughter Sue. She was an avid reader sharing many books from her vast collection and was adept at solving crossword puzzles. Anne is survived by her children; Susan Alfonso and her companion, Alan Rixon of Rutland, Salvatore (Sam) Alfonso of Castleton, VT, Peggy Faucher and her husband Marc of Patagonia, AZ, James Alfonso and his fiancé, Julie Wilbus of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Joanne Muir and her husband Michael (Red) of Ferrisburgh, VT and Anne Anderson and her husband, Andrew of Patagonia, AZ. Anne is also survived by her sister Joanne Denardo of Rutland, VT, sisters-in-law Carmel Cioffi of Naples, FL and Mary Henrichon of Rutland, VT as well as many nieces and nephews. Anne’s family would like to extend their extreme gratitude to the home health aides of Bayada Home Health Care for their devotion, compassion, patience and excellence in the care of our mother during this long journey. A mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date. To celebrate Anne’s life, in lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=header-btn-donate-now or the Bayada Foundation, c/o Bayada Home Health Care, 2 South Main Street, Suite 4, Rutland, VT 05701. Contributions may also be made to the Bayada Foundation via the Internet at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/1441751.
