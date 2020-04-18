Anne Eliot Moulton BRANDON — Anne Eliot Moulton, 74, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, April 16, 2020, surrounded by her family at The Residence at Shelburne Bay, in Shelburne. Mrs. Moulton was born in Ithaca, New York, on Oct. 22, 1945, to John and Alice (Sullivan) Eliot. She grew up in Milford, Connecticut, where she received her early education and graduated from Milford High School, Class of 1963. She furthered her education at the University of Vermont, where she earned bachelor of arts degrees in English and math, and met her future husband, H. John Moulton. She graduated in the Class of 1967, and taught English in Wallingford, Connecticut, before getting married to John in Milford, Connecticut, on Aug. 24, 1968. Anne and John made their home in Brandon, where Anne began her bookkeeping career, working at Ben Burry, Kinney and Pike Insurance, as well as BROC prior to creating and running her own bookkeeping and tax business, AM Bookkeeping. She was a member and treasurer of the Brandon Congregational Church, member of the Brandon Rotary Club, on the Brandon Thrift Shop Board of Directors, and a Girl Scout leader. In addition to spending time with her family and friends, Anne enjoyed camping, fishing and the annual Blue Grass Festival. She is survived by her husband; H. John Moulton of Brandon; her daughter, Sharon Evans (husband Jeff) of Big Moose, New York; her son Jeffrey Moulton (wife Angela) of Underhill; and one sister, Ma-Sarada Priya (Priscilla) of Portland, Oregon; her four grandchildren, Alexandra and J. Benjamin Evans, and John T. and Nora Moulton; and many nephews, nieces, great nephews, and great nieces. She was predeceased by her parents. The memorial service “In Celebration Of Her Life” will take place, at a later date, time and location to be announced. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory to; Brandon Congregational Church Memorial Fund, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
