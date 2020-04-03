Anne Elizabeth Mitchell SALISBURY — Anna Elizabeth Mitchell, 91, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Helen Porter Health & Rehabilitation Center in Middlebury. Mrs. Mitchell was born in Whiting on June 25, 1928. She was the daughter of William and Doris (Aiken) Currier. She grew up in Whiting, where she received her education. In her earlier years she had worked as a waitress at White’s Restaurant in Brandon and later LaDuke’s Restaurant. Oct. 4, 1945, she married Orin Mitchell in St. Thomas Episcopal Church. After her marriage she continued working at Newton-Thompson Wooden Toy Manufacturing plant in Forest Dale. She spent the rest of her life raising her family. She is survived by two daughters, Lynn Hutchins of Salisbury; with whom she has made her home; and Leona Murphy of Bennington; two sons, William Hutchins of Brandon; and Wayne Hutchins of Leicester; nine grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her. In addition to her husband, she was also predeceased by a daughter, Dale Tuttle; a son, Gary Mitchell; three sisters, Patty LaRock; Sylvia Porter; and Helena Welch; four brothers, Raymond Currier; and Robert Currier; Edward Currier; and Marshall Currier. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. A public memorial will also take place, at a date, time and location to be announced. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory to: Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
