Anne L. Lebo PROCTOR – Anne L. Lebo passed away June 29, 2020, at the Mountain View Center in Rutland. She was the last of John and Mary (Illinski) Lebo's children. She graduated from Proctor High School and the Rutland Business College. She started at Killington Bank and worked for 36 years in banking, retiring from First Vermont Bank. Anne also worked at the Rutland Hospital on the switchboard and in admissions for 20 years on weekends and the American Legion office part time for 34 years. She was a member of St. Dominic’s Church and the Catholic Daughters. She was predeceased by her father, John Lebo Sr.; mother, Mary Illinski Lebo; and siblings, Mary Lebo Attarian, John Jr., Charles, George, Frank, Mike, Andrew, Peter, Paulene and Stephen Lebo. There will be no public calling hours. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at St. Dominick’s Church in Proctor. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Proctor. Arrangements are with the Barnard Funeral Home.
