Anne L. Lebo rites PROCTOR — The funeral service for Anne L. Lebo, who died June 29, 2020, was held Friday at St. Dominick’s Church in Proctor. Officiating was the Rev. Avelino Vale, pastor. Angela Lundrigan was organist. Olivia Boughton was vocalist. Burial followed in Riverside Cemetery in Proctor. Arrangements were by Barnard Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.