Anne M. Stratton FORT MYERS, FL — Anne Marie Stratton, 66, peacefully passed away on January 15, 2023, at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, FL. Anne was born on August 13, 1956, in Rockville Centre, NY to John and Winifred Blaum. Her family relocated to VT in 1972, and she graduated from Otter Valley Union High School in 1974. Anne loved painting, cooking and baking, but her greatest love was spending time with her family and husband of 30 years. Anne also loved singing in the choir at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish and being involved in the church in many ways. She especially loved teaching catechism. Anne was a homemaker first and foremost, but also volunteered and held a variety of jobs, including the gift shop at Rutland Regional Medical Center, Hobby Lobby and most recently at TJ Maxx where she had many friends. Anne is predeceased by her father, John, brother, Stephen, and the love of her life, husband, Richard Stratton. She is survived by her mother, Winifred, brother, Mark and her children, Stephen, Mary, Laura, John, Andrew and Joseph. Anne also shared her love with 10 grandchildren, her 11th due later this year, and 2 great grandchildren. Anne was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be eternally loved, respected and missed dearly. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice at 2430 Diplomat Pkwy E., Cale Coral, FL 33909. Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.