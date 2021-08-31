Anne T. Cotrupi RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Anne T. Cotrupi, 88, who died Oct. 23, 2020, was celebrated Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, followed by burial of both Sam and Anne Cotrupi in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. The celebrant was Fr. Steven Marchand. The soloists were Lori Routhier and Annie Cotrupi, and the organist was John Riddle. The eulogist was Wendy Curtis. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
