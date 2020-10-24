Anne T. Cotrupi RUTLAND — Anne T. Cotrupi, 88, of Rutland, Vermont, passed away on Oct. 23, 2020. She was born in Rutland on Feb. 19, 1932, the daughter of Norman and Hazel (Lowre) Thompson. On June 14, 1952, she married Samuel J. Cotrupi at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Mrs. Cotrupi was a schoolteacher in the Rutland Public School System for 25 years and had touched many lives. She was a member of IHM Church, the Loyal Order of the Moose Club and the VFW. Surviving are her two sons, John Cotrupi and wife Lisa of Wallingford, Peter Cotrupi and wife Kathy of Rutland; two daughters, Melinda Cotrupi and wife Wendy of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Lisa Cotrupi and fiancé Lance Wogalter of Boynton Beach, Florida; five granddaughters, Kristina Macpherson and husband Robert, Haley and Annie Cotrupi, Cassandra and Kaitlin Wenisch; and three great-grandchildren, Emma, Laura and Sam Macpherson. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Sam; and a son, Thomas J. Cotrupi. There will be a celebration of her life scheduled when family can be together safely. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
