AnneMarie Roedig RUTLAND TOWN — AnneMarie Roedig, 91, died Sept. 18, 2019. She was born May 1928 in Germany. She married Eduard Roedig in 1950; they immigrated to America in 1956. Mrs. Roedig was a member of Christ the King Church. Survivors include a cousin, nieces and nephews, including niece Carol Willis and nephew Ralph Hohenleitner, in America. She was predeceased by her husband in 1999. There are no calling hours. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Christ the King Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home of Rutland.
