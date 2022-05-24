Annette E. Napsey SPRINGFIELD — Annette E. Napsey, 81, died Saturday, May 7, 2022. She was born Sept. 18, 1940, in Middlebury, the daughter of Garfield and Evelyn (Baldwin) Fay. She graduated in 1958 from Brandon High School, and in 1959 from Putnam Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Bennington. She married Lawrence Josselyn Jr., who died April 13, 1970. In 1985, she married Donald Napsey, who also predeceased her, Aug. 3, 2011. Mrs. Napsey was a Licensed Practical Nurse working at Southeastern Medical Center, Rutland Regional Medical Center, Ludlow Nursing Home, and Springfield Hospital for the last 35 years before retiring in 2002. From 2000 to 2010, she was a real estate agent in the Springfield area. She volunteered for Cavendish Ambulance, the Girl Scouts and the Red Cross. As a member of Cavendish Baptist Church, she was a Sunday school teacher, vocational Bible study teacher and clerk. She later was a member of North Springfield Baptist Church. Mrs. Napsey enjoyed flower gardening. Survivors include three children, Michael Josselyn, of White River Junction, Sharon Bruce, of Springfield, Teresa Heinl, of Saxonburg, Pennsylvania; three siblings, Arlene Hunt, of Brandon, Martha Bissonette, of Castleton, Roland Fay, of Rutland; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a sister, Alice Johnson. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. June 8, at North Springfield Baptist Church, followed by burial in Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield. Memorial contributions may be made to North Springfield Baptist Church. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
