Annette M. Albert ARLINGTON — Annette M. Albert, 75, a resident of Ball Mountain Road, passed away May 13, 2020, at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. Annette was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Aug. 31, 1944, the daughter of the late Emery and Doris Menard Breau, and attended New Bedford schools. Annette worked as dietary manager for Springfield, Vermont, Health and Rehabilitation for over 10 years and previous to that, ran her own day care. She enjoyed cooking, baking, playing cards, games and listening to all kinds of music from classical to Perry Como and Elvis Presley. She also enjoyed travelling and was a huge supporter of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Annette is survived by her husband, Robert C. Albert Sr., whom she married April 25, 1964, in Rockville, Connecticut; children, Robert C. Albert Jr. and wife Beth of Arlington, Brian Albert and wife Chastity of Jericho, Wayne Albert and wife Caroline of Pawlet, Kevin Albert and partner Nicola of New York City, and Darlene Albert of White River Junction; her brother, Richard Breau and wife Darlene of Granby, Connecticut; and seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and Emery Breau. Funeral services will be private. Annette will be interred in St. Columban's Cemetery in Arlington. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Annette’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel, P.O. Box 528, Arlington, VT 05250. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
