Annette Rheaume MENDON — There is a little less light in our lives today, and a little more in the Hereafter. Annette Rheaume, age 59, died peacefully in her sleep at Rutland Regional Medical Center in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 26, 2020. Annette, known to many as Nettie, will always be remembered for her sweet disposition and the smiles, hugs and love that she always shared with everyone around her. She will be especially missed by the Felkl family of Mendon, Vermont, who shared their home with her and considered her family for many years, as well as her many friends throughout the Rutland area. She was born in Middlebury, Vermont, on Jan. 23, 1961, to Reginald and Blanche (LaFrance) Rheaume. She was predeceased by them; as well as her sisters, Jannette and Linda; and is survived by her bother, Reginald II of San Diego, California; her brother, David of Panton, Vermont; and her sister, Lucille Perkins of Crown Point, New York; as well as many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. Funeral arrangements are being handled through Aldous Funeral Home.
