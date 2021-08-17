Annie Jones FAIR HAVEN — Helen Anne Jones, 86, a lifelong resident of Fair Haven, died Saturday morning, Aug. 14, 2021, at her family home, with her family at her bedside. Helen, better known as Annie, was the second oldest of five children born to her parents, Helen C. (Regan) Jones and William Morris Jones Sr. Annie attended elementary school at St. Mary's Catholic School, was a graduate of Fair Haven High School and then furthered her education at Rutland Business School, graduating with an associate degree in Business. After college, Annie was employed by Dr. Donald Icken at the Fair Haven Animal Clinic for several years. When Dr. Icken and Dr. Charles Hultz joined their practices and formed the Rutland Veterinarian Clinic, Annie remained there as the office manager for several more years even after they sold their practice. Annie retired from there following 38 years of employment. Annie was a very quiet, big-hearted person who was very devoted to caring for her family. She enjoyed helping people more than being helped. Annie was a lifelong communicant of Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Fair Haven. She is survived by two brothers, William “Sonny” Jones Jr. (with whom she made her home), of Fair Haven, and Robert C. Jones (Paula), of Meredith, New Hampshire; a sister, Ruth E. Aubin (Jim), of Fair Haven; a brother-in-law, Bill Haight, of Poughkeepsie, New York; nieces, Kimberly A. Constant (Brian), of Northfield, New Hampshire, Katie M. Occhipinti (Frank), of Salem, New Hampshire; nephew, William R. Haight (Diana), of Poughkeepsie, New York; five great-nieces, Samantha Constant, of Northfield, New Hampshire, Faith Occhipinti, Hope Marie Occhipinti, both of Salem, New Hampshire, Erin Haight and Brenna Haight, both of Poughkeepsie, New York. She was predeceased by a sister, Mary Elizabeth ”Betty” Haight, on Dec. 5, 2017. There will be no visiting hours. Following Annie’s explicit wishes, a private Mass of Christian Death and Burial will be celebrated for the immediate family only. If anyone wishes to make a memorial contribution in memory of Annie, please consider BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St. Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701. The family has entrusted Annie's care to the Durfee Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.