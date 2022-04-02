Annie L. Howard ARLINGTON — Annie Lura Howard, 90, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, Lucy, in Londonderry, Vermont, on March 29, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. Known as “GG,” she was the epitome of motherhood, and her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She loved watching Arlington sports teams and the Boston Red Sox, crafts, gardening, travel, and most especially, serving others and friends. Annie was an active member of East Arlington Federated Church for nearly 70 years, served for many years at Manchester Thrift Shop, volunteered at the Arlington Public Library and was providing transportation for others well into her 80’s. Born April 20, 1931, she graduated from Dow Academy in Franconia, New Hampshire, where she excelled at athletics and academics. In 1950, she and her husband moved to Arlington, Vermont, where they raised four children, Gordon (wife Norma), Shirley Middleton (husband Daniel), Charles (wife Karen) and Lucy Sherburne (husband Darrell). Annie was an employee of Mack Molding Inc. in Arlington for 24 years and was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Earl M. Howard, who was employed by Hale Co. in East Arlington for most of his working life. In addition to her four children, Annie is survived by a brother (Kenneth Murray, of Killeen Texas), a sister (Irene Bixby, of Littleton, New Hampshire), 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by three brothers and two sisters. Friends and family are invited to calling hours on Thursday, April 7, at 1 p.m. at Hanson Walbridge and Shea Funeral Home, Arlington Chapel, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. There will be a reception at East Arlington Federated Church Bailey Hall immediately following the service. Annie asked that donations in her honor be made to East Arlington Federated Church or Arlington Rescue Squad, through Hanson Walbridge and Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel, P.O. Box 528, Arlington, VT 05250. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
