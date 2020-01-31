Anthony C. Pettit RUTLAND — Anthony “Tony” Pettit, 64, of Rutland died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his home. He was born in Long Island, New York, the son of Lawrence and Elodie (Cuneo) Pettit. Tony was beloved by his family and friends who mourn deeply for him. His early years began on Long Island, and he moved to Rutland, Vermont, where he fully embraced the Green Mountains, rolling hills, farms, woodlands and streams. He worked with his father at Pettit Pools and became a tile tradesman who laid tile at Rutland Community Hospital and many other local establishments. He was a vivacious, passionate person who was so talented, creative, funny, strong and handsome. Tony loved to ride motocross, race motorcycles and was an amazing snowboarder throughout his life. He was a magnificent fly fisherman who deeply cared about fishing and wildlife. He was a talented artist and creative thinker, chef and a joy to be around. He was a snowboard coach for Rutland High School and coached motocross. Surviving are his daughter, his pride and joy, the apple of his eye, Naomi Pettit of Lake Tahoe, California; his father, Lawrence Pettit of Rutland; two sisters, Simone DaRos of Long Island, New York, and Laura Pettit of Rutland; a brother, Richard Pettit of Rutland; nieces, nephews and uncle. He was predeceased by his former wife, Susan (Gibeault) Pettit; his mother, Poppy Durang; and his stepmother, Alice “Patty” Pettit. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland followed by a celebration of life at Rutland Country Club.
