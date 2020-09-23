Anthony E. Fusco RUTLAND — Anthony E. Fusco, 88, of Rutland passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Rutland Feb. 9, 1932, the son of Anthony R. and Mary Catherine (Clarino) Fusco. Anthony was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy class of 1950. He was a proud American and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Tony was employed at Central Vermont Public Service for 40 years and offered a helping hand to all during his career. He was very involved with his beloved MSJ for many years. He was greatly respected and loved by all who knew him. Surviving are his first wife, Marie; two daughters, Gina (Al) Vitagliano, Christine (Kevin) Elliot; his second wife, Valerie (Wilson) Fusco, and her children, William Mazzariello and David Mazzariello and daughter Amy (Kevin) Pfenning; his grandchildren, Mark and Marina Vitagliano, Jenna and Angelina Elliot, Matt, Jack and Emma Mazzariello, Alyssa and Josh Mazzariello, Patrick, Molly and Ryan Pfenning; and great-granddaughter, Natalie Vitagliano; also, his very special friends, Ted Salerni and Michael Klopchin. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Mary Jo King. Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be held privately at Christ the King Church at the convenience of his family. Burial with military honors will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home. Contributions in his memory may be made to Mount St. Joseph Academy, Convent Avenue, Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.