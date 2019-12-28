Anthony E. Morgan WEST RUTLAND — Anthony Ernest Morgan, 70, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at his residence. He was born on Dec. 17, 1949, in Rutland, the son of Wallace and Teresa (Kenney) Morgan. He graduated from Otter Valley Union High School and Castleton State College with a degree in history. Mr. Morgan married Christine Crawford Aug. 18, 2005, in Hawaii. He was employed by the State of Vermont Office of Economic Opportunity in Waterbury for over 25 years, retiring as the director. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in West Rutland serving as the National Chaplain in 2005. Mr. Morgan established the West Rutland Food Shelf and was currently the executive director of the Rutland Community Free Clinic. He enjoyed gardening, golfing, and being an advocate for veterans' needs. Survivors include his wife of West Rutland and five stepchildren Francis, Damian, Sheena, Shelby and Reilly. He was predeceased by a brother, Ralph, in 1988. A celebration of life will be held at noon Jan. 12, 2020, at the American Legion in Rutland. Burial will be at a later date in Rochester. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland Community Free Clinic, 145 State St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
