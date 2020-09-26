Anthony Fusco rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Anthony E. Fusco, 88, who died Sept. 20, 2020, was held Friday at Christ the King Church in Rutland. Officiating was Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor. William Gower Johnson was the organist. Carl Mazzariello was the vocalist. The eulogist was Matthew Mazzariello. Military honors were provided by American Legion Post #31. Ron Fairbanks made the flag presentation. Brian Fitzsimmons sounded taps. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
