Anthony Harry Skovira GREENWOOD, S.C. — Anthony Harry “Tony” Skovira, 81, resident of Northside Drive East, husband of Denise Grant Skovira, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center. Born Jan. 11, 1940, in Rutland, Vermont, he was a son of the late Andrew J. and Charlotte Stanowski Skovira. He was a graduate of Poultney High School in Poultney, Vermont, served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from Moore Business Forms in New Hampshire, after which he worked for Quirk Automotive. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are two daughters, Lisa Jeffery and Janette Hillsgrove and husband Lee Hillsgrove Sr., all of New Hampshire; a son, Scott Skovira of New Hampshire; a stepdaughter, Kathleen Wood, and a stepson, Kristopher and wife Staci Wood, all of New Hampshire; a brother, George and wife Charlene Skovira of Vermont; 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Stanley Skovira; and two sisters, Charlotte Mittan and Irene Champine. Due to the current pandemic, no services are planned at this time. Private inurnment will be conducted in M.J. “Dolly” Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greenwood County Veterans Center, P.O. Box 1024, Greenwood, SC 29648. For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com. Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Skovira family with arrangements.
