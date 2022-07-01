Anthony J. Coarse Jr. RUTLAND - Anthony J. Coarse Jr., 80, died June 23, 2022 at his home. He was born in Rutland, Jan. 25, 1942, son of Anthony J. and Nellie (Koleda) Coarse Sr. Tony worked at the State of VT Highway Dept. for over 40 years. Surviving are his wife, Hildegard (Lebo) Coarse; 3 sons, Kevin Coarse (Kerry) of Rutland, Michael Coarse (Tamara VanGuilder) of Proctor, Jason Coarse (Megan) of Pittsboro, NC; 2 daughters, Pam Kolenda (Chip) of Knoxville, TN, Kim Brohman (Brian) of Louisville, KY; grandchildren, Zachary, Ethan, Calvin and Shep Coarse, Stefanie and Danielle Simoniello, Kelsey and Kristen Siegfried. He was predeceased by a sister, Frances. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
