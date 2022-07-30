Anthony J. Zingali RUTLAND — A Mass of Christian Burial for Anthony J. Zingali, 91, who died July 19, 2022, was held July 27, 2022 in St. Peter Church. Officiant was Fr. John Tokaz, pastor. Soloist was Olivia Boughton. Organist was Angela Lundrigan. Readers were Laura Jakubowski and Nancy Cristelli. Eulogist was Ann Hicks. Burial followed in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fair Haven. Bearers were Joseph Zingale, Jr., Tom Zingale, Mike Jakubowski, Alex Jakubowski, Andy Cristelli, Jeremy Dallaire, Brian Reynolds, and Tyler White. A reception was held at the Rutland Country Club. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
