Anthony J. Zingali RUTLAND — Anthony J. Zingali, 91, of Rutland passed away peacefully July 19, 2022 with his daughters by his side. Tony was born June 25, 1931 in Rutland, VT to Basil and Nunziata (Sangriogli) Zingali. He attended St. Peter School and was a 1950 graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy. While at MSJ he was a member of the 1949 VT State Football Championship team. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and played football for the USAF while stationed in Alaska. In 1956 following his discharge from service, Tony received a call from his old neighborhood friend, Fundzie Cioffi, asking him if he would like to help coach football at MSJ and Tony accepted. For the next thirty-three years the two won eleven state championships and coached a countless number of players. Tony continued to coach for another fourteen years, briefly as head coach and then again as defensive coordinator under his former player, Brian Grady, winning an additional three state titles before finally retiring in 2003. When the Mounties won their last title in 2005, Tony was a spectator in the stands. He worked as a pressman for the Rutland Herald in the late 1950’s and then began working for General Electric in the early 1960’s, retiring from the company. He was a member of St Peter Church, American Legion Post #31 and was an avid Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football fan. He enjoyed old movies, and the music of Frank Sinatra and the big bands of the 1940’s. On August 9, 1959, Tony married Winifred Minogue in Fair Haven, VT. They were married for 62 years before she passed in 2021. Surviving are two daughters, Michele (Rick) Jones of Proctor and Ann Hicks of West Rutland, a sister Anna Czapla of Rutland, sister-in-law Anne Zingale of San Diego, CA, nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Tony is pre-deceased by his brothers, James, Joseph and John and son-in-law David Hicks. The family would like to thank the wonderful people at VNA/Hospice, especially Cindy, for their care and concern for our father and our family, we truly appreciate it. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday July 26, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00pm at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Funeral services will be held Wednesday July 27, at 11:00am at St. Peter Church in Rutland. Officiating will be Rev. John Tokaz, O.F.M. Cap, Pastor. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fair Haven with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount St. Joseph Academy, 127 Convent Ave, Rutland, VT 05701.
