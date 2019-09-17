Anthony M. Nichols SPRINGFIELD -- Anthony M. Nichols passed away June 29, 2019, in Springfield, with his ear buds on listening to his music. He was born May 23, 1959, and grew up in Danby. He is survived by his parents Shirley Blanchard, of Wallingford, and John Nichols, of Clarendon; sisters Josephine, of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Suzanne, of Belgrade, MT, and brother, John P. Nichols, of The Woodlands, Conroe, TX; niece, Josette Dillon, of Morgantown, GA; nephews Conner and Maxwell Dillon, David Coburn, of Manchester, Thomas Coburn, of Rutland, Jason and Jesse Dillon, of Florida. He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Ann Dillon, of Mississippi, and many cousins. A service will be held in Scottsville Cemetery, Danby, Sept. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. Pastor James Woodburn of Congregational Meeting House Church will be the guest speaker. Refreshments will be at the Masonic Temple, Danby. Words of remembrance will be shared. Memorial contributions may be made to the Serenity House, Wallingford, VT.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.