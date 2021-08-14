Anthony Ross Jr. POULTNEY — Anthony John "Tony" Ross Jr., 59, of Poultney, died Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 11, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a long illness. He was born on May 20, 1962, in Rutland, the son of Anthony and Janet (Simmes) Ross Sr. Mr. Ross attended Poultney schools. He was employed at several area slate quarries and as a mechanic. Mr. Ross enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. Survivors include a daughter, Katie Ross, of Fair Haven; two sons, John Ross, of Florida, and Chris Ross and his wife, Sarah, of Fair Haven; his father, Anthony "Tony" Ross and stepmother Rita Ross, of Poultney; a brother, Paul Ross and his wife, Jean, of Fair Haven; a sister, Tina Waterhouse and her husband, Steve, of Fair Haven; two stepbrothers, Shane Carvey and Chris Carvey; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother on Dec. 27, 1993; a sister, Virginia Lee Colvin, on March 30, 2016; and his grandparents, Paul and Virginia Sartwell. A celebration of life is pending for Sept. 4, 2021, at the Castleton American Legion. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region (VNAHSR), 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701.
