Anthony "Tony" Robinson NORTH CLARENDON — Anthony “Tony” Robinson, 57, of North Clarendon, lost his battle with cancer on Aug. 2, 2019. He was born in St. Johnsbury on Aug. 15, 1961, to Jack S. and Mary (Steele) Robinson. Tony was a 1979 graduate of Mill River Union High School and attended Lyndon State College. In 1998, following a 10-year courtship, Tony married Tia M. Ackley. Prior to his illness, he was employed by GE and Rutland Plywood. He was the owner of Out Of Bounds Sports Bar and for 18 years, he tended bar and managed CJ’s Suds South. Tony will be remembered for his many years of tending bar, his generosity to others, but mostly, for the love he had for his family. He was a fan of all sports, including NASCAR, camping and hunting. His most cherished moments were spent with his children and grandchildren. Survivors include his mother, Mary Caswell, of Shelburne; his wife, Tia, daughter Kourtney (Ryan Taylor), sons Evan (Kylee Grey) and Kristofer (Ashley), all of North Clarendon; a sister, Pam Perry (Phil), of Middle Granville, NY; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his father and stepfather Norman Caswell. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Rutland Moose Lodge from 1-4 p.m. and drinks after at CJ’s Suds South. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
