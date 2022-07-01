Antoinette M. Lynch CASTLETON - Antoinette Marie Lynch, 94 a lifelong Castleton resident died Tuesday evening June 28, 2022 at her daughters residence in Swanton with her loved ones by her side. She was born April 20, 1928 in Castleton, the son of Frank and Mary Angela(Cioffi) Bruno. Mrs. Lynch grew up in Castleton attended local schools, graduating from the Fair Haven High School in 1947 and attended Castleton Teachers College before married James Lynch in 1951. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, The Homestead Senior Center, and the Castleton American Legion Auxiliary unit 50. Mrs. Lynch was employed by several area companies then by the Castleton College of over 25 years retiring in 1990. She enjoyed watching NASCAR, rooting for her favorite driver; enjoyed family reunions and birthday partied. Toni and her sister Fran were always seen together walking, biking and shopping. Survivors include two sons, James Lynch Jr. of Arcadia, Fl and Joseph Lynch of Wells, a daughter and her caregiver, Beverly Greenwood of Swanton, a brother, Patrick Bruno of Presley, Fl.; 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband James C. Lynch Sr. in 2011 also by brothers, Joseph Bruno, Albert Bruno, Ralph A. Bruno, Louis Bruno and John Bruno, and by 3 sisters, Frances Gray, Minnie Bruno and Louise Blair, a son-in-law Gary Greenwood. Friends may call on Tuesday July 5, 2022 from 10:00am to Noon at the Durfee Funeral Home, immediately followed will be a prayer service. Burial will follow at the Castleton Hillside Cemetery. The family would like to think Bayada Home Health Care who fell in love with this great woman. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 45 North Rd., Castleton, VT 05735-0128
